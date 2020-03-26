More than half of Americans fear that the stock market hasn't yet bottomed out amid coronavirus panic, survey shows
Thursday, 26 March 2020
· *Fifty-seven percent of Americans are worried that the stock market hasn't hit a bottom yet amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study released Thursday from Allianz Life. *
· *"Americans who have watched their investments and retirement savings plummet over the past few weeks might be wondering if they...
