More than half of Americans fear that the stock market hasn't yet bottomed out amid coronavirus panic, survey shows

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· *Fifty-seven percent of Americans are worried that the stock market hasn't hit a bottom yet amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study released Thursday from Allianz Life. *

· *Fifty-seven percent of Americans are worried that the stock market hasn't hit a bottom yet amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study released Thursday from Allianz Life. *· *"Americans who have watched their investments and retirement savings plummet over the past few weeks might be wondering if they



