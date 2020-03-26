Alabama construction companies look to keep essential designation if Alabama implements shelter-in-place order

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Birmingham's large construction industry hasn't experienced the same turbulence as builders in other cities and states where shelter-in-place orders have been implemented to control the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. And industry leaders are looking to keep it that way in the event a statewide shelter-in-place order is made by Alabama leaders in the coming weeks. Alabama Associated General Contractors, in partnership with other organizations in the state, is urging state leaders to classify… 👓 View full article

