Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Orange County modifies stay-at-home order

Orange County modifies stay-at-home order

bizjournals Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Orange County has slightly adjusted its stay-at-home policy that will take effect today, March 26, at 11 p.m. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he is making the adjustment to the two-week order to allow for non-essential businesses to do needed administrative functions on-site such as payroll, to pay vendors, check security or to facilitate others working from home. Businesses that were added in the new order include Realtors, insurance agencies and funeral homes, among others. "It is important…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Gov. Tom Wolf Issues Stay-At-Home Order For Allegheny County

Gov. Tom Wolf Issues Stay-At-Home Order For Allegheny County 02:35

 Gov. Tom Wolf issued a stay-at-home order for Allegheny County, KDKA's Pam Surano reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bizjournals

Business Journals #OrangeCounty has modified its #coronavirus stay-at-home order slightly. What do you think of the move?… https://t.co/vYoEHTRzji 6 days ago

Greg4OBJ

Greg Fulginiti RT @RLynch_OBJ: Orange County modifies stay-at-home order https://t.co/talCjSQ7RH via @OBJUpdate 1 week ago

RLynch_OBJ

Ryan Lynch Orange County modifies stay-at-home order https://t.co/talCjSQ7RH via @OBJUpdate 1 week ago

AmberOwens18

Amber Deese Owens Orange County modifies stay-at-home order https://t.co/pS4lM0HeAm 1 week ago

betterjobsearch

The Job Guy RT @OBJUpdate: #OrangeCounty has modified its #coronavirus stay-at-home order slightly. What do you think of the move? @OrangeCoFL #Florid… 1 week ago

OBJUpdate

OrlandoBizJournal #OrangeCounty has modified its #coronavirus stay-at-home order slightly. What do you think of the move?… https://t.co/vC20CeKTAg 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.