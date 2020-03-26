Orange County modifies stay-at-home order

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Orange County has slightly adjusted its stay-at-home policy that will take effect today, March 26, at 11 p.m. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he is making the adjustment to the two-week order to allow for non-essential businesses to do needed administrative functions on-site such as payroll, to pay vendors, check security or to facilitate others working from home. Businesses that were added in the new order include Realtors, insurance agencies and funeral homes, among others. "It is important… 👓 View full article

