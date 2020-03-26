Safer at Home order could cost Wisconsin's golf industry millions of dollars, leaders say
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () With golf courses and country clubs across Wisconsin temporarily closed under the state's Safer at Home order, course operators and associations in the state are fearful the closures will significantly stymie revenue the sport generates in Wisconsin. An online petition called 'Let Wisconsin Golf' intended for Gov. Tony Evers' office launched Wednesday and as of 5 p.m. Thursday, had received more than 23,000 of its 25,000-signature goal.