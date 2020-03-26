Mark Kass RT @ToddBragstadMBJ: Safer at Home order could cost Wisconsin's golf industry millions of dollars, leaders say https://t.co/3mIy33TOmS via… 21 minutes ago

alissa Could someone who works(ed?) in food service answer a question for me? I'm not sure if I should order food from a… https://t.co/cFs7Pm0gyk 50 minutes ago

Todd Bragstad Safer at Home order could cost Wisconsin's golf industry millions of dollars, leaders say https://t.co/3mIy33TOmS via @MKEBizJournal 50 minutes ago

Christin (X1) RT @MarkKassMBJ: Golfers are not happy with @GovEvers. They want to play, are lobbying hard. What do you think? #SaferAtHome order could co… 1 hour ago

Mark Kass Golfers are not happy with @GovEvers. They want to play, are lobbying hard. What do you think? #SaferAtHome order c… https://t.co/bfsSA9WUWY 1 hour ago

MBJ retail & tourism Golfers are not happy with @GovEvers. They want to play and are lobbying hard. What do you think? #SaferAtHome orde… https://t.co/S7OHV3WbPe 1 hour ago

MKE Business Journal Golfers are not happy with @GovEvers. They want to play and are lobbying hard. What do you think? #SaferAtHome orde… https://t.co/S01OvuUehQ 1 hour ago