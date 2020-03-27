Global  

SF Travel cuts all marketing, lays off 60 percent of staff

bizjournals Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
In yet another sign of the economic wallop dealt by COVID-19, the association that markets San Francisco as a global tourist destination is laying off 60 percent of its staff and cutting virtually all programs for the rest of the year. San Francisco Travel Association President and CEO Joe D’Alessandro announced Thursday evening that the organization has suspended all marketing campaigns and contracts with international offices over the course of the week. All sales efforts not related to a “direct…
