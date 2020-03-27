Woolworths hiring 20 thousand workers to cope with coronavirus buying demand Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Supermarket giant Woolworths is creating 20,000 new jobs to meet unprecedented demand but there's a growing list of companies shutting their doors and standing down staff. 👓 View full article

