Woolworths hiring 20 thousand workers to cope with coronavirus buying demand

SBS Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Supermarket giant Woolworths is creating 20,000 new jobs to meet unprecedented demand but there's a growing list of companies shutting their doors and standing down staff.
