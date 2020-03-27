Global  

UK throws lifeline to self-employed hit by coronavirus

Reuters India Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The British government will pay grants to self-employed people who have lost their livelihoods because of the coronavirus lockdown, further extending an unprecedented package of measures to prevent the economy from collapsing.
