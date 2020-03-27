Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Clifford Yee

Clifford Yee

bizjournals Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Editor's note: Selection of and interviews with our 2020 Minority Business Leader Awards honorees took place in early 2020, prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Their answers may not reflect the current state of business. Our 2020 awards program has been rescheduled. Clifford Yee still hunts-and-pecks when he types, a lingering side affect of a stroke that put him into intensive care for several days and paralyzed the left side of his body. He was just 40 years old and married for only a few years…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.