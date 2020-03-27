Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to address media today Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The RBI, which indicated that it was willing to act in coordination with the government to fight the COVID-19 impact on the economy, could announce a few measures to ease the pain on banks and industries which are suffering from the lock down. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Jeevan Sharma RT @news18dotcom: "We have to remember, tough times don't last. Tough people, and tough institutions do," says RBI governor, Shaktikanta Da… 1 minute ago Corona Update Bot RT @news18dotcom: "It is likely that a large part of global economy will slip into recession, including India. Most sectors of the economy… 1 minute ago Santosh Kumar RT @news18dotcom: RBI Governor announces that the Repo rate reduced by 75 basis points. Rate reduced to 4.4 percent. Follow live: https:/… 2 minutes ago News18.com "It is likely that a large part of global economy will slip into recession, including India. Most sectors of the ec… https://t.co/avh0Fx1drn 3 minutes ago Dr Manik Chandra Pandit RT @news18dotcom: "We are living in an extraordinary and unprecedented situation. A war effort has to be mounted to combat the virus," says… 5 minutes ago News18.com "We have to remember, tough times don't last. Tough people, and tough institutions do," says RBI governor, Shaktika… https://t.co/bjgpE6h0Io 6 minutes ago News18.com "We are living in an extraordinary and unprecedented situation. A war effort has to be mounted to combat the virus,… https://t.co/WRfJ91IKKP 7 minutes ago News18.com RBI Governor announces that the Repo rate reduced by 75 basis points. Rate reduced to 4.4 percent. Follow live: https://t.co/Rv2h1rMA0q 11 minutes ago