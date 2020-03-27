Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > COVID-19: Cognizant announces additional 25% base pay to employees in India

COVID-19: Cognizant announces additional 25% base pay to employees in India

Hindu Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The move will apply to more than two-thirds of the workforce in India
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

qui_g0n

Qui-Gon Jinn RT @jairajp: COVID-19: Cognizant announces additional 25% base pay to employees in India https://t.co/XeJPHZhjSS Hope every company does th… 2 hours ago

jairajp

Jairaj P COVID-19: Cognizant announces additional 25% base pay to employees in India https://t.co/XeJPHZhjSS Hope every company does this. 2 hours ago

PROFCHAUDHARY

DANIK NATIONAL NEWS DIGITAL MEDIA This applies to more than two-thirds of the India workforce. #Cognizant will review the approach monthly. The compa… https://t.co/oJmi2T7UkO 3 hours ago

INDIANISATION

Chandra sekhar 🇮🇳 RT @thehindubiz: This applies to more than two-thirds of the India workforce. #Cognizant will review the approach monthly. The company has… 4 hours ago

paritoshsings

Paritosh I think this is the first news I've read about Cognizant, that isn't about downsizing.... Good days must be around!… https://t.co/suQWR2Cxs1 4 hours ago

thenewssheep

The News Sheep RT @thehindubiz: This applies to more than two-thirds of the India workforce. #Cognizant will review the approach m… https://t.co/z8oCD7OgHN 5 hours ago

ZyiteGadgets

Zyite COVID-19: Cognizant announces additional 25% base pay to employees in India https://t.co/eZfqNviJ7s https://t.co/pZUjv2Q0dA 5 hours ago

thehindubiz

The Hindu Business This applies to more than two-thirds of the India workforce. #Cognizant will review the approach monthly. The compa… https://t.co/xEkimT8ira 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.