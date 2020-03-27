RBI cuts repo rate cut by 75 bps to 4.4%, CRR by 100 bps to 3%: Full statement
Friday, 27 March 2020 () Calling the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic an ''unprecedented threat and invisible assassin'', the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday (March 27, 2020) cut the Repo Rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent and slashed Reverse Repo Rate by 90 basis points to 4 per cent as part of measures to ease the pain on banks and industries which are suffering from the 21-day lockdown.
RBI cuts repo rate to help institutions tide over economic crisis amid COVID-19
