RBI governor urges people not resort to panic buying

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Allaying depositors' concerns, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday asserted that the Indian banking system is safe, and termed linking banks' share prices to safety of deposits as "fallacious" thinking.
