EMIs put on hold, big-bang rate cut by RBI

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut repo to 4.4 per cent, the lowest in at least 15 years. Also, it reduced the cash reserve ratio maintained by the banks for the first time in over seven years. CRR for all banks was cut by 100 basis points to release Rs 1.37 lakh crore across banking system. 👓 View full article

