Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Flutter to pay 2019 dividend in shares, suspend 2020 payout

Flutter to pay 2019 dividend in shares, suspend 2020 payout

Reuters India Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Paddy Power Betfair parent Flutter Entertainment will pay its 2019 dividend in ordinary shares, shelve a pro-rated dividend in relation to its merger with Stars Group Inc (TSG) and suspend the 2020 dividend for the combined group.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.