FY21 GDP growth may crash to 3-decade low on Covid-19

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
he impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent 21-day countrywide lockdown will push India’s GDP growth to 2.6% for FY21, the lowest in nearly three decades, according to an estimate released by SBI group chief economic adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh. Moreover, ratings agency Crisil has slashed its forecast to 3.5% from the earlier 5.2%.
