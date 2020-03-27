Global  

LNG suppliers flood market with excess spot cargoes as demand crumbles

Reuters India Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers are flooding the market with excess spot cargoes, generating fresh headwinds for prices, as demand crumbles globally due to the coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted industrial output and people's movement.
