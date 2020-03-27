Global  

Site Selected For College Football Hall of Fame

bizjournals Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The College Football Hall of Fame appears to have selected its preferred site in Atlanta — a parking lot owned by the Georgia World Congress Center along Marietta Street. The “Green Lot” is located across from Centennial Olympic Park and is one of the prime locations in the area. Frank Poe, director of the Georgia World Congress Center Authority, said several issues would need to be worked out before a deal is struck with the College Football Hall of Fame, which would move from its current…
