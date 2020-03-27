Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Asia's stockbrokers swamped as retail investors dive in, bet on post-virus bounce

Asia's stockbrokers swamped as retail investors dive in, bet on post-virus bounce

Reuters India Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Crashing markets are driving the biggest rush from Asian retail investors into stocks in a decade or more, brokers say, as bargain-hunting and a fear of missing out prompts a scramble to "buy the dip".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

high_forex

High Leverage Forex UPDATE 1-Asia’s stockbrokers swamped as retail investors dive in, bet on post-virus bounce https://t.co/DP72dEf2Nq 10 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Asia’s stockbrokers swamped as retail investors dive in, bet on post-virus bounce https://t.co/vuzG74eZjn 24 minutes ago

Barbiewithatude

😷 Wash your damn hands 😷 RT @nycjim: Asia's stockbrokers are swamped as retail investors dive in, betting on a post-#coronavirus bounce. https://t.co/exlAmKdGYV htt… 25 minutes ago

high_forex

High Leverage Forex Asia’s stockbrokers swamped as retail investors dive in, bet on post-virus bounce https://t.co/JarZAvjKTr 30 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Asia's stockbrokers swamped as retail investors dive in, bet on post-virus bounce https://t.co/m7Ipuvifn0 32 minutes ago

EINInvesting

EIN Global Investing Asia's stockbrokers swamped as retail investors dive in, bet on post-virus bounce https://t.co/Yh0aVdqzG0 34 minutes ago

hutchster121

Hutch RT @newsinvesting: Asia's stockbrokers swamped as retail investors dive in, bet on post-virus bounce - https://t.co/16ykSAbzm5 38 minutes ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Asia’s stockbrokers swamped as retail investors dive in, bet on post-virus bounce https://t.co/XYoJhnbb6l https://t.co/9plmpDuhvz 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.