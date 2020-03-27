Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > CBF Morning Run: What you need to know today and for the love of Dr. Amy

CBF Morning Run: What you need to know today and for the love of Dr. Amy

bizjournals Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Happy Friday morning, Columbus. I have worn slippers to work for two straight weeks. I am pretty sure my feet have become so used to these wooly slides that they might never feel right again in lace-up oxfords. I worked with a woman at The Columbus Dispatch who wore slippers around the newsroom. She always looked super comfortable. Come to think of it, she also wore bells around her ankles in December. Hmm. I wonder what my boss will say if I show up sporting slippers when all this pandemic…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hol_y__grail

Holy Dore 🇳🇬 RT @WizkidtheLegend: What you tell your woman when you wake in the morning Make you tell am,you love am, you miss am You wanna kiss am,you… 5 minutes ago

411Innovations

Gabriel Macías RT @KTSMJessica: Good morning everyone! A cold front arriving from the west today will kick up windy conditions and drop forecast highs acr… 6 minutes ago

JrAnthoony_

aA. RT @daminant19: What you tell your woman when you wake in the morning Make you tell am,you love am, you miss am You wanna kiss am,you need… 43 minutes ago

jamesbl89548362

james blunt RT @nytimes: Europe morning briefing: Here's what you need to know to start your day https://t.co/ZC7Fl1xVqr 43 minutes ago

eDougBanks

Doug Banks Good morning, friends. Here are the 5 Things You Need to Know to get your Friday started, plus numbers to know, bus… https://t.co/6LhdFyDs41 48 minutes ago

MonkeymanProd

Monkeyman Productions - MonkeyTales! MTO: BTM! Morning, folks. I know how stressful all of this is, and it's good to be aware and help where you can, but it's als… https://t.co/KyAXMu3Gqj 50 minutes ago

KTSMJessica

Jessica Nevarez Good morning everyone! A cold front arriving from the west today will kick up windy conditions and drop forecast hi… https://t.co/uYf5bjKhl4 59 minutes ago

musicjyoung1

MR FABOLOUS @FBN_help Good morning my people. Please I need a resolution on on airtime subscription #1500 to an Airtel line 08… https://t.co/JOtNOw6wHA 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.