Britain's Tesco limits online shop to 80 items during coronavirus crisis Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Britain's biggest supermarket group Tesco will limit the number of items customers can order in an online shop to 80 during the coronavirus emergency, it said on Friday. 👓 View full article

