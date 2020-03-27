Global  

Top of the List: Central Ohio's largest bankruptcy law practices

bizjournals Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
No one ever wants to hire a bankruptcy attorney. But if the need arises, Central Ohio law firms have you covered. This year's listed firms have 76 local bankruptcy attorneys available, and most can offer help in other areas as well. See the largest local bankruptcy practices, ranked by number of bankruptcy attorneys in Central Ohio offices, in the attached gallery. Subscribers can find additional information not included in the print list (including sample lists or practice areas for all firms)…
