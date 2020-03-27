Global  

US coronavirus cases surpass 82K

SmartBrief Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has topped 82,000 in the US, with infection rates rising rapidly in New York and Lo -More- 
News video: Coronavirus Cases in California Surge as Navy Hospital Ship en Route to Help Hospitals

Coronavirus Cases in California Surge as Navy Hospital Ship en Route to Help Hospitals 01:48

 Los Angeles County's COVID-19 cases spiked to over 1,200 Thursday as the nation's most populous county stepped up its testing for the virus that has killed 21 people countywide.

espiteau

e.s. piteau With an irresponsible president, who is always shifting the blame trying to avoid reality, it’s really no surprise… https://t.co/1YX5we3xFA 15 seconds ago

jennykim

Jenny Kim RT @WSJ: As coronavirus cases surpass 500,000 globally, countries are fining or even arresting people who flout restrictions on movement an… 20 seconds ago

Aikz

Erika Manuela RT @business: #Coronavirus updates: -Cases at 532,000; 24,000 dead, 122,000 recovered: Johns Hopkins -U.S. cases surpass China, fatalities… 22 seconds ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Bond Report: Treasury yields tick lower as coronavirus cases in U.S. surpass China’s tally https://t.co/xHeZVbT2oY… https://t.co/blGK6HIYzG 25 seconds ago

kirkmitchell

Kirk Mitchell Colorado records 27 coronavirus deaths as positive cases jump by 344 to surpass 1,400 total https://t.co/gQwNRy9FPX via @denverpost 46 seconds ago

PSuiteNetwork

Private Suite Network | John Cutler RT @MarketWatch: Treasury yields tick lower as coronavirus cases in U.S. surpass China’s tally https://t.co/A33RrrDsRD 2 minutes ago

MarketWatch

MarketWatch Treasury yields tick lower as coronavirus cases in U.S. surpass China’s tally https://t.co/A33RrrDsRD 3 minutes ago

AjayKum74639379

पंडित अजेय🙏🙏 RT @business: #Coronavirus updates: -Global deaths from the pandemic reach 24,000 -Total cases at 531,000, 122,000 recovered: Johns Hopkins… 3 minutes ago

