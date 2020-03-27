Global  

Credit card dues included in term loans on which banks can offer 3-month moratorium, clarifies RBI

Zee News Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
On rescheduling of payments for term loans and working capital facilities, the RBI further said, "The accumulated accrued interest shall be recovered immediately after the completion of this period."
