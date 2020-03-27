Credit card dues included in term loans on which banks can offer 3-month moratorium, clarifies RBI Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

On rescheduling of payments for term loans and working capital facilities, the RBI further said, "The accumulated accrued interest shall be recovered immediately after the completion of this period." 👓 View full article

