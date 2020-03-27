Cheesecake Factory, affiliates won’t pay April rent because of coronavirus losses

Global  

bizjournals Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
One of the country’s largest restaurant chains has sent a letter to its landlords saying it won’t be paying its April rent due to significant losses caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The Cheesecake Factory CEO David Overton told landlords in a letter the large national chain won’t be able to pay rent following a sudden decrease in business. That also applies to its other concepts, including North Italia, Flower Child and other Fox Restaurant Concepts brands. In 2019, the Cheesecake Factory…
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: New Yorkers Facing Financial Hardships 'Can't Be Evicted If You Don't Pay Your Rent'

Coronavirus Update: New Yorkers Facing Financial Hardships 'Can't Be Evicted If You Don't Pay Your Rent' 01:59

 April 1 is right around the corner, and that means rent will be due for many around the New York City area. But those who are out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic are worried about what will happen if they can't pay; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

