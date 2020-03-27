Cheesecake Factory, affiliates won’t pay April rent because of coronavirus losses
Friday, 27 March 2020 () One of the country’s largest restaurant chains has sent a letter to its landlords saying it won’t be paying its April rent due to significant losses caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The Cheesecake Factory CEO David Overton told landlords in a letter the large national chain won’t be able to pay rent following a sudden decrease in business. That also applies to its other concepts, including North Italia, Flower Child and other Fox Restaurant Concepts brands. In 2019, the Cheesecake Factory…
