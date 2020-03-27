Best Places to Work Honoree: Day Air Credit Union

Global  

Day Air Credit Union, a Kettering-based financial cooperative, is a Best Places to Work honoree. The credit union has experienced steady growth in recent years. In 2020, the financial cooperative swelled to more than 45,000 members and $425 million in assets. April Higgins, director of human resources, described Day Air as getting to work with family and friends. "Day Air shows they care by providing all of the associates with a wellness program that allows (them) to have gym reimbursement,…
