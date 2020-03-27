Global  

Five Things for Friday, including businesses' new reality

bizjournals Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Good morning. Today is Friday. Congratulate yourselves for another week of succeeding with things you never expected to be doing. One question that we have been pondering (and there are a lot) is how bad is this going to get? One answer we got yesterday is 76,500. That is how many people in Oregon filed unemployment claims last week. And it is likely just the beginning. We have been tracking some of the bigger layoffs, including recent large job losses such as Metro and Next Adventure. Click…
