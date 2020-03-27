Global  

Toyota to make face masks in U.S. to aid coronavirus battle

Reuters Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Toyota Motor Corp's North American unit said on Friday it would produce face shields, ventilators and respirators, as the death toll from the coronavirus exceeds 1,200 in the United States.
 When an Erie man heard hospitals and health workers were running out of essential items like face masks, he quickly sprung into action and is now 3-D printing face masks from his home.

