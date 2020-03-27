IMF chief warns the global economy is already stuck in a coronavirus-fueled recession — and says only a coordinated worldwide effort will save it Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

· The global economy is facing threats never seen before that necessitate cross-border cooperation, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC on Friday.

· The world "is now in recession," she said, adding that the downturn's length and depth depend on "containing the virus and having an effective,...

