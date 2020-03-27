Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > IMF chief warns the global economy is already stuck in a coronavirus-fueled recession — and says only a coordinated worldwide effort will save it

IMF chief warns the global economy is already stuck in a coronavirus-fueled recession — and says only a coordinated worldwide effort will save it

Business Insider Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
IMF chief warns the global economy is already stuck in a coronavirus-fueled recession — and says only a coordinated worldwide effort will save it· The global economy is facing threats never seen before that necessitate cross-border cooperation, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC on Friday.
· The world "is now in recession," she said, adding that the downturn's length and depth depend on "containing the virus and having an effective,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kemet2000

Charles Simmons RT @afaduln2: IMF chief warns the global economy is already stuck in a coronavirus-fueled recession - and says only a coordinated worldwide… 8 minutes ago

CapitalPrivate1

Capital Private Asset #IMF chief warns the global economy is already stuck in a coronavirus-fueled recession - and says only a coordinate… https://t.co/uqjLbK6pU3 12 minutes ago

afaduln2

Albert F Support Dem IMF chief warns the global economy is already stuck in a coronavirus-fueled recession - and says only a coordinated… https://t.co/m5QqrTCHTt 21 minutes ago

spacebarshift

spacebarshift IMF chief warns the global economy is already stuck in a coronavirus-fueled recession - and says only a coordinated… https://t.co/hKbxmo4PBo 22 minutes ago

lau56

Larry Underwood IMF chief warns the global economy is already stuck in a #coronavirus-fueled #TrumpRecession - and says only a coor… https://t.co/Ed8gAAhtRI 27 minutes ago

Rose4Justice

Rose Colombo IMF chief warns recession has already struck global economy - and says only coordinated worldwide effort will save… https://t.co/EscdHO8wSG 32 minutes ago

Koaowner

Ward Hinds IMF chief warns recession has already struck global economy - and says only coordinated worldwide effort will save… https://t.co/JLhEbZHj74 35 minutes ago

felipepotes83

Felipe Potes IMF chief warns recession has already struck global economy - and says only coordinated worldwide effort will save… https://t.co/bQnYfCw8G6 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.