Frey warns Minneapolis will enforce stay-at-home order; two people in long-term care die from COVID-19

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the city plans to enforce Gov. Tim Walz's stay-at-home order, which goes into effect Friday at midnight. "I expect 100 percent compliance by Minneapolis residents and visitors with the governors stay at home order," Mayor Frey said in a press conference on Friday. "This is not optional. A failure to comply with this order will result in our city reaching peak caseload sooner than we are able to handle." The order, passed in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus…


