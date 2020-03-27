Breaking: SeaWorld to furlough most of its workforce

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Orlando-based marine theme park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) said in an SEC filing on March 27 that it temporarily will furlough 90% of its workforce companywide as of April 1. The workers will not receive compensation during the furlough period. The company said the length of time for the furlough is unknown. SeaWorld temporarily closed up its theme park operations in mid-March as many other major theme park companies also began to shutter due to the catastrophic impact the…


