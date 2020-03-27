Breaking: SeaWorld to furlough most of its workforce

Global  

bizjournals Friday, 27 March 2020
Orlando-based marine theme park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) said in an SEC filing on March 27 that it temporarily will furlough 90% of its workforce companywide as of April 1. The workers will not receive compensation during the furlough period. The company said the length of time for the furlough is unknown. SeaWorld temporarily closed up its theme park operations in mid-March as many other major theme park companies also began to shutter due to the catastrophic impact the…
CDconcerns

COVIDconcerns RT @RichOBJ: #BREAKING: Here's the story of @SeaWorld announcing 90% of its workforce will be furloughed starting April 1. The theme park w… 2 days ago

3Bluestarsmom

3 Blue Star & Fur baby mom 🐾📷🇺🇸🎗 🏦🎓⚖️ Furlough? More like you're fired. Well I have no reason to go back to any of the Sea World Entertainment companie… https://t.co/bdrVrkjoFC 2 days ago

Gambiste1

Joe Gambiste RT @bizjournals: The latest job cuts are coming from #SeaWorldEntertainment. Has you company had to do #layoffs? @SeaWorld $SEAS #tourism… 3 days ago

bizjournals

Business Journals The latest job cuts are coming from #SeaWorldEntertainment. Has you company had to do #layoffs? @SeaWorld $SEAS… https://t.co/mKo1dF3fxA 3 days ago

JDsBunker

JD RT @ThatsRacistAF2: .@SeaWorld wont survive this. Release the whales. https://t.co/U2CbxGwyRd 3 days ago

ThatsRacistAF2

We$t Florissant .@SeaWorld wont survive this. Release the whales. https://t.co/U2CbxGwyRd 3 days ago

