NC Gov. Roy Cooper issues statewide stay-at-home order as coronavirus threat grows

bizjournals Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to intensify in North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper has enacted a statewide 'stay-at-home' order to begin Monday and set to last for 30 days. The announcement came at a press conference Friday afternoon, where Cooper confirmed the number of cases of COVID-19 had reached at least 763 across 60 counties of the state, including three deaths. "The order allows essential services to continue, and directs that those businesses that need to remain open use a strong…
 Gov. Larry Hogan Monday issued an executive order closing all non-essential businesses as of 5 p.m. Monday but didn't go as far as issuing a "stay-at-home" order or "lockdown" to combat the spread of coronavirus.

