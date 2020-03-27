GM reaches $120 million settlement over lost vehicle value from defective ignition switches Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

General Motors Co has reached a $120 million settlement with drivers who claimed that their vehicles lost value because of defective ignition switches, which have been linked to 124 deaths. 👓 View full article

