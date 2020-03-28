EIU, Moody’s slash India’s growth forecast

Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Indian economy will grow by 2.1% in 2020-21, while nearly all major G20 economies will shrink, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) said on Friday as global ratings agency Moody's slashed India's growth forecast to 2.5% for 2020 from the earlier 5.3% due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.


