Cognizant offers 25% ‘gratitude’ pay

Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Cognizant Technology Solutions on Friday announced that it will pay a ‘gratitude’ allowance of 25% of basic pay to more than 1.35 lakh employees in India. This is being paid recognising their efforts at maintaining business continuity during the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s overall India head count is 2,03,700 as of December 2019 and nearly 1.35 lakh of them are in the rank up to ‘Associate’. 👓 View full article

