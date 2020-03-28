Fin24.com | Motsepe Foundation pledges R1 billion to the fight against coronavirus

Global  

Motsepe Foundation pledges R1 billion to the fight against coronavirus

News24 Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Billionaire Patrice Motsepe has pledged R1 billion towards the fight against coronavirus.
