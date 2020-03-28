Global  

Ratan Tata pledges Rs 500 crore to fight Covid-19

IndiaTimes Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata on Saturday announced a commitment of Rs 500 crore to protect and empower communities affected by the deadly coronavirus. The amount will be jointly contributed by Tata Trusts, Tata Sons and the Tata Group companies.
