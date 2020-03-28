Homebuilding halt in New York will be 'devastating,' trade group says Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Homebuilders in New York on Friday had to quickly adjust to a new order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that halts work on residential construction projects except in limited situations. The New York State Builders Association, a trade group representing homebuilders, advised its members that work can only continue if it's to address an unsafe condition — such as a foundation that was dug for a basement in an occupied development — or if there's one person on the job site. "Our understanding is if you… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Bob DiCostanzo Homebuilding halt in New York will be 'devastating,' trade group says https://t.co/xJAds8l5Sl via @AlbanyBizReview 1 hour ago Nathan Worthington Homebuilding halt in New York will be 'devastating,' trade group says https://t.co/9SgDcbRWdV via @AlbanyBizReview 18 hours ago