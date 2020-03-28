The $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package is more than double the size of Obama's stimulus plan — but it may only salvage the economy for a few months
Saturday, 28 March 2020 () · Republicans and Democrats put together a colossal $2 trillion economic relief package that provides emergency aid to both workers and businesses hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
· The measure is more than double the size of Obama's 2009 stimulus law aimed at jolting the economy and pulling it out of the Great...
US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a $2.2 trillion relief package amid the ongoing pandemic. The economic relief package comes at a time when the US has been reeling from the economic tumult...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:39Published