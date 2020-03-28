Global  

UnitedHealthcare, Houston Methodist physicians extend contract amid coronavirus

bizjournals Saturday, 28 March 2020
UnitedHealthcare customers can continue seeing Houston Methodist doctors for two additional months in light of the coronavirus crisis. Houston Methodist and UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH), the largest health insurance company nationwide and second-largest in Texas, previously were unable to come to an agreement over a contract dispute related to costs. The clock ran out on negotiations Dec. 31. Houston Methodist hospitals and facilities became out-of-network for UnitedHealthcare's Medicare…
👓 View full article
