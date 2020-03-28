UnitedHealthcare, Houston Methodist physicians extend contract amid coronavirus

Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

UnitedHealthcare customers can continue seeing Houston Methodist doctors for two additional months in light of the coronavirus crisis. Houston Methodist and UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH), the largest health insurance company nationwide and second-largest in Texas, previously were unable to come to an agreement over a contract dispute related to costs. The clock ran out on negotiations Dec. 31. Houston Methodist hospitals and facilities became out-of-network for UnitedHealthcare's Medicare…


