Harris County: Coming from New Orleans? You should self-quarantine no matter how you traveled

bizjournals Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story, and click here for more coronavirus coverage from KHOU. HOUSTON — As New Orleans coronavirus cases continue to soar, many are concerned it may soon be the new epicenter, surpassing New York. As a city so close to Houston, some question whether Gov. Greg Abbott's new quarantine orders will be enough. But county officials say just because you didn’t fly to Houston, doesn’t mean you’re in the clear. Harris…
