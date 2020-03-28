Kelly issues three-week, stay-at-home order for Kansas that will start Monday

Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced a statewide stay-at-home order [PDF] Saturday as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to increase both in the state and around the country. The order begins Monday and runs through April 19. Kansas becomes the 22nd state to make a statewide order. Twelve Kansas counties, including Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte and most of the state's other most populous counties, already were under varying stay-at-home orders. However, the state's order supersedes… 👓 View full article

