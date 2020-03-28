Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Kelly issues three-week, stay-at-home order for Kansas that will start Monday

Kelly issues three-week, stay-at-home order for Kansas that will start Monday

bizjournals Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced a statewide stay-at-home order [PDF] Saturday as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to increase both in the state and around the country. The order begins Monday and runs through April 19. Kansas becomes the 22nd state to make a statewide order. Twelve Kansas counties, including Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte and most of the state's other most populous counties, already were under varying stay-at-home orders. However, the state's order supersedes…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Gov. Jared Polis issues statewide stay-at-home order in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis issues statewide stay-at-home order in Colorado 03:29

 Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday said he will issue a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 6 a.m. Thursday through April 11.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.