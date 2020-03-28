Hawaii unemployment filings soar past 80,000 as closures, layoffs mount

Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

At last check, there were 81,510 unemployment filings between Sunday and Thursday alone, bringing the total count for unemployment filings in Hawaii for the month of March up to 97,402. Numerous industries have been hit hard by the combination of work-from-home/stay-at-home mandates and lost business as a result of the efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. The number of residents filing for unemployment in the state has also risen each day, causing the online filing system on the Hawaii…


