Hawaii unemployment filings soar past 80,000 as closures, layoffs mount
Saturday, 28 March 2020 () At last check, there were 81,510 unemployment filings between Sunday and Thursday alone, bringing the total count for unemployment filings in Hawaii for the month of March up to 97,402. Numerous industries have been hit hard by the combination of work-from-home/stay-at-home mandates and lost business as a result of the efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. The number of residents filing for unemployment in the state has also risen each day, causing the online filing system on the Hawaii…
Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus. The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is doing to...