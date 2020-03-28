Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Hawaii unemployment filings soar past 80,000 as closures, layoffs mount

Hawaii unemployment filings soar past 80,000 as closures, layoffs mount

bizjournals Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
At last check, there were 81,510 unemployment filings between Sunday and Thursday alone, bringing the total count for unemployment filings in Hawaii for the month of March up to 97,402. Numerous industries have been hit hard by the combination of work-from-home/stay-at-home mandates and lost business as a result of the efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. The number of residents filing for unemployment in the state has also risen each day, causing the online filing system on the Hawaii…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. Jobless Claims Hit 3.3 Million, Quadruple Previous Record

U.S. Jobless Claims Hit 3.3 Million, Quadruple Previous Record 01:26

 Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus. The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is doing to...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

melnaau

Melvin E Spencer III Hawaii unemployment filings soar past 80,000 as closures, layoffs mount https://t.co/4Nlm5Ui7yc via @Pacificbiznews 2 days ago

AntarianRani

Ima Khivar RT @sam_a_bell: “there were 81,510 unemployment filings between Sunday and Thursday alone, bringing the total count for unemployment filing… 2 days ago

pacificbiznews

Pacific Business News Since mandatory stay-at-home orders for Hawaii began for the entire state Wednesday, many businesses — especially t… https://t.co/WaVBMt2X90 2 days ago

pacificbiznews

Pacific Business News Since mandatory stay-at-home orders for Hawaii began for the entire state Wednesday, many businesses — especially t… https://t.co/noITKRqi9W 2 days ago

sam_a_bell

Sam🔔 “there were 81,510 unemployment filings between Sunday and Thursday alone, bringing the total count for unemploymen… https://t.co/bHmG0XJ4b3 3 days ago

bizjournals

Business Journals Since mandatory stay-at-home orders for Hawaii began for the entire state Wednesday, many businesses — especially t… https://t.co/3vNBIKLQWQ 3 days ago

pacificbiznews

Pacific Business News Since mandatory stay-at-home orders for Hawaii began for the entire state Wednesday, many businesses — especially t… https://t.co/YEpdT6kmgm 3 days ago

Hawaii_Guide1

Hawaii_Guide Hawaii unemployment filings soar past 80,000 as closures, layoffs mount Pacific Business News… https://t.co/1RwBtzLmJR 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.