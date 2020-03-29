Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Novartis CEO says Malaria drug is biggest hope against coronavirus - SonntagsZeitung

Novartis CEO says Malaria drug is biggest hope against coronavirus - SonntagsZeitung

Reuters India Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said his Sandoz generics unit's malaria, lupus and arthritis drug hydroxychloroquine is the company's biggest hope against the coronavirus, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: No Miracle Treatment for Coronavirus Yet, Says Novartis CEO

No Miracle Treatment for Coronavirus Yet, Says Novartis CEO 02:19

 No concoction of drugs that will either treat or prevent the coronavirus will be ready anytime soon says Novartis CEO - contrary to President Donald Trump's claims.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.