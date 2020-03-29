Global  

Exclusive: Qatar Airways will have to seek state support, warns cash running out

Reuters India Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Qatar Airways will have to seek government support eventually, Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker told Reuters on Sunday, warning the Middle East carrier could soon run out of cash needed to continue flying.
