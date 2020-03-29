Meet Eric Yuan, the man who made your Zoom meetings possible

Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

If you hadn't already heard have of Zoom Video Communications, there is a decent chance you’ve made its acquaintance over the past few weeks.



Millions of people are now working from home as part of the intensifying fight against the coronavirus outbreak. In addition to using the video conference for work, many are also tapping it to hold virtual playdates for their kids and virtual happy hours with friends and family banned from gathering in public places.



The crisis has cast a spotlight on Zoom, a company founded nine years ago by its CEO Eric Yuan after he defected from Cisco Systems and took about 40 engineers with him. He wanted to refine a concept he first dreamed up during the 1990s as a college student in China, when he dreaded the 10-hour train trips to see his then-girlfriend, now his wife.



Now Zoom is booming, just 11 months after it made its debut on the stock market. While the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen by 25% since its record high on Feb. 19, Zoom's stock has soared 46% as investors bet on its service becoming a mainstream staple in life after the coronavirus.



Yuan, 50, recently spoke to The Associated Press during an interview conducted on Zoom. The conversation has been edited for clarity and length.



Q: Are these strange times providing a glimpse at how we are going to be working and living in the future?



A: I hope this crisis can be over very, very soon, but one one thing I know for sure is that companies will learn this is the way to work. I am pretty sure almost every company will be thinking about it and say, “Hey, maybe working from home makes sense," and maybe let every employee work from home, maybe once a week. Previously, a lot of businesses didn't even want to try.



