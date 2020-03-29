Global  

Exclusive: Qatar Airways says it will need state support as cash runs out

Reuters Sunday, 29 March 2020
Qatar Airways will have to seek government support eventually, Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker told Reuters on Sunday, warning that the Middle East carrier could soon run out of the cash needed to continue flying.
