Exclusive: Qatar Airways says it will need state support as cash runs out Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Qatar Airways will have to seek government support eventually, Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker told Reuters on Sunday, warning that the Middle East carrier could soon run out of the cash needed to continue flying. 👓 View full article

0

