Death of German finance official linked to virus crisis Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

BERLIN (AP) — The state finance minister of Germany’s Hesse region, which includes Frankfurt, has been found dead. Authorities said he appears to have killed himself and the state's governor suggested Sunday that he was in despair over the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.



The body of Thomas Schaefer, a 54-year-old member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, was found Saturday on railway tracks at Hochheim, near Frankfurt.



Police and prosecutors said that factors including questioning of witnesses and their own observations at the scene led them to conclude that Schaefer killed himself.



State governor Volker Bouffier linked Schaefer’s death to the virus crisis on Sunday.



Bouffier said Schaefer was worried about “whether it would be possible to succeed in fulfilling the population’s huge expectations, particularly of financial help.”



“I have to assume that these worries overwhelmed him,” Bouffier said. “He apparently couldn’t find a way out. He was in despair and left us.”



Germany's federal and state governments have drawn up huge aid packages to cushion the blow of largely shutting down public life to slow the spread of COVID-19.



Schaefer had been Hesse’s state finance minister for a decade. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this VIXC News Death of German finance official linked to virus crisis - https://t.co/aiFrLmMfmR #VIXC #LatestComments 5 seconds ago ɾɾin'' RT @BloombergAsia: The apparent suicide of a German finance official is being linked to the coronavirus crisis, via @AP https://t.co/7M3pkN… 53 seconds ago Francesca De Frenza Death of German finance official linked to virus crisis - The Washington Post https://t.co/QatZ0Q1ZHf 2 minutes ago Basstian RT @Rae6122: Suicide watch. Q Death of German finance official linked to virus crisis #WWG1WGA #QAnon #MAGA #Trump2020 https://t.co/NeU… 6 minutes ago American Infidel 🇺🇸 Suicide watch. Q Death of German finance official linked to virus crisis #WWG1WGA #QAnon #MAGA #Trump2020 https://t.co/NeU39PQ0e0 7 minutes ago Tola German finance official died by suicide, over worries whether “it would be possible to succeed in fulfilling the po… https://t.co/gN1nEKBdGa 10 minutes ago Yekoz The apparent suicide of a #German finance official is being linked to the #coronavirus crisis, via @AP… https://t.co/hagNb2xDPz 10 minutes ago Martinez Antonio RT @business: The apparent suicide of a German finance official is being linked to the coronavirus crisis, via @AP https://t.co/HXYwZS4m4W 11 minutes ago