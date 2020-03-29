The recession alphabet: How analysts are using letters to project the economy's recovery from coronavirus
Sunday, 29 March 2020 () · *Economists say the US economy is either entering a recession or already in one, but the way it rebounds could take several forms.*
· *Experts have turned to the alphabet to describe how GDP, company profits, and stock prices could return to higher levels or stay mired in virus-induced lows.*
· *A V- or U-shaped recovery...
There were concerns about the economy before the coronavirus pandemic hit, so it’s not a bad idea to insulate yourself if possible in case a recession is on the horizon. PennyGem’s Justin Kircher has the details.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Libre Informacion The recession alphabet: How analysts are using letters to project the economy's recovery from coronavirus… https://t.co/eFQqDv4zhI 36 minutes ago
Daniel Wilkinson The recession alphabet: How analysts are using letters to project the economy's recovery from coronavirus https://t.co/OwVhfo7NBf #investing42 minutes ago
Márcio M. Silva The recession alphabet: How analysts are using letters to project the economy's recovery from coronavirus… https://t.co/WOiJyX4Yyh 52 minutes ago
HP Targeting, Inc. The recession alphabet: How analysts are using letters to project the economy's recovery from coronavirus… https://t.co/ze0t8lC6Xx 52 minutes ago
Márcio M. Silva The recession alphabet: How analysts are using letters to project the economy's recovery from coronavirus… https://t.co/mHI7Swr2T5 53 minutes ago
HP Targeting, Inc. The recession alphabet: How analysts are using letters to project the economy's recovery from coronavirus… https://t.co/VfPwQBGwmC 53 minutes ago
Steve Davis Mktg The recession alphabet: How analysts are using letters to project the economy's recovery from coronavirus… https://t.co/VHfQiIIeU2 54 minutes ago
volkswagenbiru RT @businessinsider: The recession alphabet: How analysts are using letters to project the economy's recovery from coronavirus https://t.co… 54 minutes ago