DFW Coronavirus Tracker: Nearly 900 cases reported in North Texas

Nearly 900 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in North Texas, including 13 deaths. Two North Texas U.S. Postal workers were a part of that number after they tested positive for the disease as well, USPS officials confirmed Saturday. One of the employees works at Huffhines Park Post Office while the other is at the Dallas Network Distribution Center. "We are in the process of reaching out to the local public health offices and will follow the guidance they provide," USPS officials said…

You Might Like

Tweets about this Philip Stavropoulos RT @sdbernard: More than 1 million cases have been confirmed, nearly a quarter of a million in the US alone. Keep up the date with the FRE… 3 minutes ago Steven Bernard More than 1 million cases have been confirmed, nearly a quarter of a million in the US alone. Keep up the date wit… https://t.co/MG87n5YYvT 2 hours ago Raghavendra Verma #COVID19Pandemic India tracker. Very detailed graphics #CoronaAlert #COVID19 #Covid19India https://t.co/uTIhe76y4I 2 days ago Steven Bernard China's has seen the number of recovered cases from coronavirus increase to nearly 92% of all confirmed cases. Ke… https://t.co/kiriUEF8o1 3 days ago Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: SG informs SC that nearly 22.88 lakh migrant labourers, poor and daily wagers are being provided food and shelter after b… 3 days ago The Times of India SG informs SC that nearly 22.88 lakh migrant labourers, poor and daily wagers are being provided food and shelter a… https://t.co/R1wlqoJFdH 3 days ago hurriyatpk Coronavirus has killed more than 3,000 Americans, data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Tallying more than 16… https://t.co/J06IeB6pqo 3 days ago David Sommerstein RT @juliaritchey: St. Lawrence cases nearly doubled again today, from 13 to 23. Cases in Canton, Winthrop, Massena, North Lawrence, Ogdensb… 3 days ago