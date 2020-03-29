DFW Coronavirus Tracker: Nearly 900 cases reported in North Texas
Sunday, 29 March 2020 () Nearly 900 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in North Texas, including 13 deaths. Two North Texas U.S. Postal workers were a part of that number after they tested positive for the disease as well, USPS officials confirmed Saturday. One of the employees works at Huffhines Park Post Office while the other is at the Dallas Network Distribution Center. "We are in the process of reaching out to the local public health offices and will follow the guidance they provide," USPS officials said…