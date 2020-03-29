Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > DFW Coronavirus Tracker: Nearly 900 cases reported in North Texas

DFW Coronavirus Tracker: Nearly 900 cases reported in North Texas

bizjournals Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Nearly 900 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in North Texas, including 13 deaths. Two North Texas U.S. Postal workers were a part of that number after they tested positive for the disease as well, USPS officials confirmed Saturday. One of the employees works at Huffhines Park Post Office while the other is at the Dallas Network Distribution Center. "We are in the process of reaching out to the local public health offices and will follow the guidance they provide," USPS officials said…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Latest Coronavirus Case Numbers In North Texas

Latest Coronavirus Case Numbers In North Texas 00:33

 Dallas County reported 82 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 631.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

canrail

Philip Stavropoulos RT @sdbernard: More than 1 million cases have been confirmed, nearly a quarter of a million in the US alone. Keep up the date with the FRE… 3 minutes ago

sdbernard

Steven Bernard More than 1 million cases have been confirmed, nearly a quarter of a million in the US alone. Keep up the date wit… https://t.co/MG87n5YYvT 2 hours ago

r_verma

Raghavendra Verma #COVID19Pandemic India tracker. Very detailed graphics #CoronaAlert #COVID19 #Covid19India https://t.co/uTIhe76y4I 2 days ago

sdbernard

Steven Bernard China's has seen the number of recovered cases from coronavirus increase to nearly 92% of all confirmed cases. Ke… https://t.co/kiriUEF8o1 3 days ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: SG informs SC that nearly 22.88 lakh migrant labourers, poor and daily wagers are being provided food and shelter after b… 3 days ago

timesofindia

The Times of India SG informs SC that nearly 22.88 lakh migrant labourers, poor and daily wagers are being provided food and shelter a… https://t.co/R1wlqoJFdH 3 days ago

hurriyatpk1

hurriyatpk Coronavirus has killed more than 3,000 Americans, data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Tallying more than 16… https://t.co/J06IeB6pqo 3 days ago

davidncpr

David Sommerstein RT @juliaritchey: St. Lawrence cases nearly doubled again today, from 13 to 23. Cases in Canton, Winthrop, Massena, North Lawrence, Ogdensb… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.