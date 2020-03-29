Global  

What's in the just-passed small-business Paycheck Protection Program

bizjournals Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
With the just-passed $2.2 trillion CARES Act, about $350 billion will be available for small-business loans through the Paycheck Protection Program. The program is intended to help small businesses retain employees and will be administered primarily through existing Small Business Administration-approved lenders. In an interview on "Fox News Sunday," U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the Treasury and SBA are working to have the program up on Friday. Mnuchin said in addition to SBA lenders,…
News video: Applying for and understanding the Paycheck Protection Program

Applying for and understanding the Paycheck Protection Program 01:37

 The Paycheck Protection Program is for small businesses with 500 or fewer employees.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced on Thursday (April 2) that they would be pressing ahead with launching a nearly $350 billion loan program for small businesses on Friday (April 3)...

Help is on the way for Southern Nevadans workers and businesses during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Arizona banks agree to ease foreclosures and evictions, provide relief to borrowers and small businesses

Arizona banks will soon start the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides small business loans of up to $10 million for COVID-19 disruptions.  
Application period opens for federal disaster loans. Buffalo's SBA office chief has two pieces of advice

Business owners: Are you interested in the Paycheck Protection Program? The application process opens today for the PPP – the federal government's keystone...
