What's in the just-passed small-business Paycheck Protection Program
Sunday, 29 March 2020 () With the just-passed $2.2 trillion CARES Act, about $350 billion will be available for small-business loans through the Paycheck Protection Program. The program is intended to help small businesses retain employees and will be administered primarily through existing Small Business Administration-approved lenders. In an interview on "Fox News Sunday," U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the Treasury and SBA are working to have the program up on Friday. Mnuchin said in addition to SBA lenders,…